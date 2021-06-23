Flybig set to start flights on Agartala-Dibrugarh route from Jun 25

Pilot-turned-aviation entrepreneur Sanjay Mandivia-founded Flybig is set to commence air services between Agartala and Dibrugarh, under the central government's regional connectivity scheme Udan, from June 25. Direct flights between Agartala and Dibrugarh will build a stronger network and provide an additional choice of travel between the two states- Tripura and Assam, the airline said in a release on Wednesday. Connecting the two cities by air link will reduce the journey time significantly, it added. Flybig has successfully established air connectivity in three states of the Northeast region -- Assam, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh -- in 50 days, it said. The airline started its operations from Guwahati to Rupsi (Assam), Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh) and Kolkata in May this year.

Continuing with the commitment to connectivity in the region, the airline will kick off its scheduled flights between Agartala and Dibrugarh from June 25 under the Udan scheme, it said. Air connectivity in the northeast region has given people alternate and swifter options to travel interstate, as a distance of 750 km will take only 1.5 hours as against 12 hours journey by road at present, thereby strengthening local connectivity. Additionally, flybig is also beginning its direct flight on Agartala - Guwahati route with a morning departure from Guwahati and a return flight from Agartala in the evening, the airline said. “Agartala is one of the largest cities in the (NE) region, which is being developed under the Smart Cities Mission scheme. Dibrugarh, on the other hand, is an industrial centre in Assam with the highest tea production in India.

Advertisement

“Air connectivity between the states will stimulate development, enhance tourism potential, provide better opportunities to the youth and contribute towards shaping the economy,” said Gaurav Rathore, Chief Commercial Officer, Flybig.

Flybig began operations in January this year with a focus on connecting tier-2 and tier-3 cities. “We have already started the operations in eight out of sixteen routes awarded to us in the Northeast region, connecting three states in a notably short time.

“This is a moment of pride for us, as we have managed to provide essential travel to people in these challenging times and continue to do so responsibly with the unlocking process,” Rathore said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)