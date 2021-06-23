Left Menu

Flybig set to start flights on Agartala-Dibrugarh route from Jun 25

The airline started its operations from Guwahati to Rupsi Assam, Pasighat Arunachal Pradesh and Kolkata in May this year.Continuing with the commitment to connectivity in the region, the airline will kick off its scheduled flights between Agartala and Dibrugarh from June 25 under the Udan scheme, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:05 IST
Flybig set to start flights on Agartala-Dibrugarh route from Jun 25
  • Country:
  • India

Pilot-turned-aviation entrepreneur Sanjay Mandivia-founded Flybig is set to commence air services between Agartala and Dibrugarh, under the central government's regional connectivity scheme Udan, from June 25. Direct flights between Agartala and Dibrugarh will build a stronger network and provide an additional choice of travel between the two states- Tripura and Assam, the airline said in a release on Wednesday. Connecting the two cities by air link will reduce the journey time significantly, it added. Flybig has successfully established air connectivity in three states of the Northeast region -- Assam, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh -- in 50 days, it said. The airline started its operations from Guwahati to Rupsi (Assam), Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh) and Kolkata in May this year.

Continuing with the commitment to connectivity in the region, the airline will kick off its scheduled flights between Agartala and Dibrugarh from June 25 under the Udan scheme, it said. Air connectivity in the northeast region has given people alternate and swifter options to travel interstate, as a distance of 750 km will take only 1.5 hours as against 12 hours journey by road at present, thereby strengthening local connectivity. Additionally, flybig is also beginning its direct flight on Agartala - Guwahati route with a morning departure from Guwahati and a return flight from Agartala in the evening, the airline said. “Agartala is one of the largest cities in the (NE) region, which is being developed under the Smart Cities Mission scheme. Dibrugarh, on the other hand, is an industrial centre in Assam with the highest tea production in India.

“Air connectivity between the states will stimulate development, enhance tourism potential, provide better opportunities to the youth and contribute towards shaping the economy,” said Gaurav Rathore, Chief Commercial Officer, Flybig.

Flybig began operations in January this year with a focus on connecting tier-2 and tier-3 cities. “We have already started the operations in eight out of sixteen routes awarded to us in the Northeast region, connecting three states in a notably short time.

“This is a moment of pride for us, as we have managed to provide essential travel to people in these challenging times and continue to do so responsibly with the unlocking process,” Rathore said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021