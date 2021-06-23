Odisha State Beverages Corporation donates Rs 5 crore to chief minister's relief fund

The Odisha State Beverages Corporation Ltd (OSBCL) has donated Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) as its contribution to the state's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, an official release said on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra and Development Commissioner PK Jena received the cheque from OSBCL chairperson SK Lohani at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, the statement said.

Advertisement

The public sector unit contributed Rs 15 crore to the CMRF last year and paid a dividend of Rs 7.58 crore to the state government for the 2019-20 financial year, Lohani said.

The OSBCL also contributed Rs 1.43 crore to the Health Department for purchasing advanced-life-support ambulances, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)