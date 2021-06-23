Left Menu

FDI in April up 60 pc to USD 4.44 bn: Govt data

Foreign direct investment into India increased by 60 per cent to USD 4.44 billion in April as against USD 2.77 billion in the same month last year, government data showed on Wednesday. During April 2021, Mauritius was the top investing country with 24 per cent of the FDI equity inflows, followed by Singapore 21 per cent and Japan 11 per cent, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:15 IST
FDI in April up 60 pc to USD 4.44 bn: Govt data
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign direct investment into India increased by 60 per cent to USD 4.44 billion in April as against USD 2.77 billion in the same month last year, government data showed on Wednesday. Total FDI, including equity, re-invested earnings and capital, rose 38 per cent to USD 6.24 billion in April this year, as against USD 4.53 billion in April 2020, as per the data. ''During April, 2021 FDI equity inflows amounting to USD 4.44 billion were reported in the country which is an increase of 60 per cent over the FDI equity inflow of April, 2020 (USD 2.77 billion),'' the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement. Measures taken by the government on the fronts of foreign direct investment (FDI) policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country, it added. Foreign inflows in March had dipped to USD 2.87 billion from USD 4.27 billion in March 2020. In February too, FDI declined to USD 2.58 billion from USD 3.36 billion in the same month last year. During April 2021, Mauritius was the top investing country with 24 per cent of the FDI equity inflows, followed by Singapore (21 per cent) and Japan (11 per cent), it said. Computer software and hardware emerged as the top sector during the month with around 24 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflows. It was followed by services, and education sectors. Karnataka was the top recipient state during April with 31 per cent share, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021