Insurtech startup BimaPe on Wednesday said it has raised USD 545,000 in pre-seed funding (about Rs 4 crore) from Lightspeed India Partners, Titan Capital, iSeed, and Gemba Capital. The investment will be utilised to develop its product further, expand the team and invest in paid user acquisition, a statement said.

Founded in 2020 by Rahul Mathur, Y Combinator-backed BimaPe aims to simplify insurance for working professionals by leveraging the India stack. Users can get an overview of all their insurance policies, make one-click claims, and discover hidden insurance benefits from their cards and provident fund.

''BimaPe aims to build a hub for all kinds of insurance products where users can seamlessly manage their family's insurance without any hurdles. We will be utilizing the amount raised to develop our product further, strengthen the team and also invest in paid user acquisition for our product,'' BimaPe founder and Chief Executive Officer Rahul Mathur said.

**************************** Plutomen raises USD 300,000 funding *Plutomen, an Augmented Reality (AR) based self-assistance and remote collaboration platform, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 300,000 in funding (about Rs 2.22 crore) in funding from GUSEC Seed Fund, DeVX venture Fund and industry-tech focussed HNIs. The funding, which is a mix of equity and CCD (Compulsory Convertible Debenture), will be deployed to build the sales and marketing, and product teams, a statement said.

“The product, Plutomen ARMS, is an XR (extended reality) enabled self-assistance and Remote collaboration solution that empowers enterprises and their MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) and field service teams to remotely troubleshoot, inspect, maintain complicated machineries and systems,'' Plutomen founder Keyur Bhalavat said. The funding will enable the company to further grow and develop the product with a broader scope of applications, he added.

**************************** Kwik Foods secures funding from 9Unicorns, others *D2C brand Kwik Foods on Wednesday said it has raised funding from 9Unicorns and others.

The funding round, whose financial details were not disclosed, also saw participation from LetsVenture.

Prabhleen Kaur, former manager of enterprise sales at Gaana, and Harshal Patel, former founding member at Selltm, co-founded Kwik Foods to ensure that cooking stays a stress-free and joyful activity for food lovers.

''Our range of product offerings consisting of fresh, healthy, and easy-to-cook, food items falls in line with this belief. We are delighted to secure the support of 9Unicorns. We will leverage the capital infusion to strengthen our product line and bolster our marketing operations,” Prabhleen Kaur, co-founder of Kwik Foods, said.

Industry estimates suggest that the market for ready-to-cook food products in India is currently valued at USD 50 billion and is growing fast.

**************************** Vedanta confers of chairman's award to COVID warriors * Vedanta on Wednesday announced conferring of the prestigious Chairman’s award to all its covid warriors for their outstanding work, recognising their efforts towards community services and providing oxygen support among others. Outstanding achievers from the business units have been recognised as well, the company said in a statement.

''I am grateful for the commitment and support showed by the Vedanta team and its partners during these challenging times. We strongly believe in the philosophy of giving back and our efforts are geared towards supporting our communities and the governments,'' Vedanta Group Chief Executive Officer Sunil Duggal said.

**************************** Tata Motors partners with Kotak for easy car finance *Tata Motors said on Wednesday it has partnered with Kotak Mahindra’s car financing arm for providing easy vehicle loans to its passenger vehicle customers.

The collaboration with Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd offers three loan options-- the Red Carpet, in which up to 90 per cent funding on a vehicle’s price is available but with income proof, the Prime Vishwas offers up to 90 per cent funding on ex-showroom price is for no-income proof customers and the Low EMI schemes is for salaried employees and self-employed customers which offers up to 50 per cent lower EMI for the first three months, according to a release. The loan tenure for the first two schemes stands at up to 7 and 5 years, respectively, it said. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care for Passenger Vehicle Business Unit at Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd. for the roll-out of these customised financial solutions for different customer profiles. These are trying times and we are committed to supporting our customers in the best possible manner. With such initiatives, we want to make safe personal mobility solutions more affordable and accessible to customers and ensure they have a hassle-free ownership experience.” PTI SR SID IAS SHW SHW

