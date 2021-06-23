Noida Airport's revised master plan sent to central agencies for nod: NIAL tells UP govt

A revised master plan of the Noida International Airport has been sent to central agencies for permission to go ahead with the development work on the mega project, officials informed the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari was apprised of this during the 10th board meeting of the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) in Lucknow where the status report of the Greenfield project was presented to him.

NIAL CEO Arun Vir Singh, airport project's nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia, among others, were present in the meeting chaired by Tiwari.

"A master plan for the airport was submitted to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry and other central agencies for review and permission. A revised master plan has been sent to them with recommended changes for approval to go ahead with the project," Singh informed Tiwari, according to an official press statement.

Tiwari in turn instructed the officials to ensure timely completion of work on the project.

The Noida International Airport, billed to be the biggest in India upon completion, is planned across 5,000 hectares with its first phase being spread over 1,300 hectares.

The project is being managed and operated by NIAL, a special agency floated by the Uttar Pradesh government, while Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG has been selected as the developer for the mega project.

Zurich Airport has floated a separate entity named Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) for the project.

