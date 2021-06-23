Left Menu

Motovolt bullish on e-mobility, to raise funds for expansion

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:43 IST
Motovolt bullish on e-mobility, to raise funds for expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Promoters of Kolkata based e- cycle brand Motovolt on Wednesday said they remain bullish on prospects of e-mobility in the country despite sluggish sales due to Covid-19 disruptions, and aim at pumping Rs 70 crore in phases to ride the growth story.

Motovolt Mobility, promoted by Himadri Chemicals promoters in their personal capacity, said that the company expects sales of e-cycles will grow exponentially to 12 per cent of the total cycle market in 2025 from mere below one per cent now.

The company is aiming at expanding the brand footprint to eastern and southern markets with 500 points of sales in phases of which 100 will come up this fiscal to push sales.

''We remain bullish and so we will invest another Rs 70 crore till 2025 and also looking for strategic investors. The existing promoters had invested Rs 30 crore so far in the manufacturing base at Taratala, Kolkata,'' said Motovolt Mobility head - growth & corporate strategy, Manohar Bethapudi.

The company will launch e-bikes in the third quarter of the year and will introduce three-wheelers mainly targeting B2B solutions, but it does not have any plan to launch e- rickshaws.

Bethapudi said that the company is exploring a new research and development facility and a manufacturing site in South India.

The company has four e-cycle models in the price range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 36,000.

The key components are being sourced and assembled at the Taratala facility but with fresh investment, the company might look at backward integration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021