India Pesticides IPO subscribed 1.29 times on first day of subscription

The initial public offer of India Pesticides Limited was subscribed 1.29 times on the first day of subscription on Wednesday.

The Rs 800-crore IPO received bids for 2,49,77,800 shares against 1,93,10,345 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

The non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 19 per cent and those for retail individual investors(RIIs) 2.51 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of Rs 100 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 700 crore.

The price range for the offer of the agrochemical company is Rs 290-296 per share.

India Pesticides on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 240 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

India Pesticides is an R&D-focused agrochemical technical company, which has growing formulations business in herbicides, insecticides, and fungicide segments. It also manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients.

It is the only Indian manufacturer and amongst the top five companies globally for several technical products such as folpet and cynomoxanil, used to make fungicides that control fungal growth across a variety of crops.

India Pesticides currently operates two manufacturing facilities at Lucknow and Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial Limited are the managers of the offer.

