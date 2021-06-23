Left Menu

France adds Russia to list of banned countries

France is adding Russia to its red list of countries from which travels are banned unless it is for urgent reasons as they are struggling with virus surges and worrisome variants.French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said Wednesday that Russia, Namibia and Seychelles are being added to the list of now 21 countries.The red list notably includes India, South Africa and Brazil and implies that vaccinated travelers arriving in France must justify their trip, show a negative test and self-isolate for a week.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:49 IST
France is adding Russia to its “red list” of countries from which travels are banned unless it is for urgent reasons as they are struggling with virus surges and worrisome variants.

French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said Wednesday that Russia, Namibia and Seychelles are being added to the list of now 21 countries.

The “red list” notably includes India, South Africa and Brazil and implies that vaccinated travelers arriving in France must justify their trip, show a negative test and self-isolate for a week. Those not vaccinated must go on a quarantine for 10 days, risking a 1000-euro fine, equivalent to USD 1,194.

Attal also called for enhanced vigilance about the more contagious delta variant, first identified in India.

The delta variant is estimated to represent 9 to 10 per cent overall in France, he said. But authorities are closely monitoring the situation in a region of southwestern France, the Landes, where 70 per cent of confirmed infections are due to the delta variant, he added.

The epidemic situation in France has rapidly improved in recent weeks, with about 2,300 new daily infections reported each day, down from 35,000 in the March-April peak.(AP) RUP RUP

