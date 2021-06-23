Left Menu

FlyBig announces new flight between Agartala, Dibrugarh

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:05 IST
Regional carrier FlyBig announced on Wednesday a new flight between Agartala in Tripura and Dibrugarh in Assam, which will start operations from June 25.

The flight will be operated under the Centre's Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN-RCS), the company said.

The AgartalaDibrugarhAgartala flight will operate four days a week, it said.

The launch fare starts at Rs 999, making it possible for a larger number of people to travel by flight, it said.

The airline has established air connectivity in three states of the Northeast -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Tripura -- within 50 days, Flybig Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Rathore said.

The airline started its operations in May with flights from Guwahati to Rupsi, Pasighat and Kolkata, he said.

The airline is also planning to start a direct flight on the Agartala-Guwahati route with a morning departure from Guwahati and a return flight from Agartala in the evening, he said.

''Air connectivity between the states will stimulate development, enhance tourism potential, provide better opportunities to the youth and contribute towards shaping the economy,'' Rathore said.

FlyBig was awarded sixteen routes under the Centre's scheme and it has already started operations in eight out those routes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

