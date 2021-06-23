Solution to high cotton yarn prices to prevent supply chain imbalances: AEPC

Left Menu

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Wednesday said a solution to the high prices of cotton yarn will help prevent supply chain imbalances as rising rates are hurting the interest of the industry.

The Council in a statement claimed that the textile commissioner's office has been advised to find evidence of cartelisation in the cotton yarn sector, which is resulting in a sudden spike in the prices.

AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said a solution to the high prices will prevent supply chain imbalances and protect lakhs of livelihood.

''We are happy to note that the textile commissioner's office has been advised to find evidence of cartelisation... With the textiles ministry's support, such a study can set precedents for a data-driven management of the supply chain imbalances,'' Sakthivel said.

In a letter to Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani, he said AEPC will fully cooperate for a third-party study with regard to the spikes in cotton yarn prices.

He added that these steps will help in curbing the steep increase and unpredictability in availability of cotton and yarn which is hampering the apparel industry's order book planning and overall competitiveness of the entire value chain.

''Lot of powerloom units have closed. This step will help in saving the livelihood of a lot of workers in the powerloom sector and apparel industry.

''As the sector is labour-intensive, employing over 13 million workers, largely migrant and women workers, and stability in the prices, in turn, will stabilise the production,'' he added.

