France, Germany propose EU summit with Russia's Putin, diplomats say

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:10 IST
The envoys of France and Germany proposed to their European Union counterparts on Wednesday the idea of an EU summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to improve relations, two diplomats said.

Such a summit, which would be the first since Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014, would follow U.S. President Joe Biden's summit in Geneva with Putin earlier this month.

"We need to have a discussion about how to get away from this negative spiral ... but we need to advance united," one senior EU diplomat said, adding that some Baltic countries wary of Russia may not agree to a summit.

