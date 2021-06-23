Left Menu

Security stepped up ahead of June 24 protest for renaming upcoming Navi Mumbai airport

The Navi Mumbai Police has announced traffic diversion anticipating law and order situation on Thursday in view of villagers and local politicians threatening to gherao Cidco Bhavan in Belapur demanding that upcoming international airport be named after late activist D B Patil.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:16 IST
Security stepped up ahead of June 24 protest for renaming upcoming Navi Mumbai airport
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai Police has announced traffic diversion anticipating law and order situation on Thursday in view of villagers and local politicians threatening to gherao Cidco Bhavan in Belapur demanding that upcoming international airport be named after late activist D B Patil. DCP, Traffic, Purushottam Karad said the traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Highway between Kharghar and Belapur will be diverted. No vehicle will be allowed in the vicinity of the CBD Belapur in the morning on Thursday. Police have deployed personnel anticipating a large gathering at CIDCO Bhavan. The Maharashtra government and CIDCO had announced to name the greenfield airport after late Bal Thackeray, but local leaders are demanding that it be renamed after late D B Patil, who fought for the rights of Project Affected People.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021