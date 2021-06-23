Security stepped up ahead of June 24 protest for renaming upcoming Navi Mumbai airport

The Navi Mumbai Police has announced traffic diversion anticipating law and order situation on Thursday in view of villagers and local politicians threatening to gherao Cidco Bhavan in Belapur demanding that upcoming international airport be named after late activist D B Patil. DCP, Traffic, Purushottam Karad said the traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Highway between Kharghar and Belapur will be diverted. No vehicle will be allowed in the vicinity of the CBD Belapur in the morning on Thursday. Police have deployed personnel anticipating a large gathering at CIDCO Bhavan. The Maharashtra government and CIDCO had announced to name the greenfield airport after late Bal Thackeray, but local leaders are demanding that it be renamed after late D B Patil, who fought for the rights of Project Affected People.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)