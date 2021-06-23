Left Menu

40 cows escape LA suburb slaughterhouse, 1 charges family

A sheriffs deputy shot and killed the cow to protect the family from further injury, the sheriffs department said.

PTI | Picorivera | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:47 IST
Forty cows escaped a slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb where one was killed after charging a family, authorities said Wednesday.

The cows were reported running loose on the streets of Pico Rivera around 7:30 pm Tuesday after a gate at a meat packing facility was accidentally left open, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The herd made its way to a neighbourhood about a mile (1.6 km) away and one cow charged at four members of a family, knocking them to the ground. They suffered minor injuries. A sheriff's deputy shot and killed the cow to protect the family from further injury, the sheriff's department said. The family members were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona told KTLA-TV that at one point he had to jump onto a car to get out of the way of the herd.

“It was a pretty scary ordeal,” he said. The sheriff's unit that rides horses was dispatched to help recapture and transport the cows.

“Of the forty, thirty-eight were safely captured, one was shot, and one has not been located,” the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

