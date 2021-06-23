Left Menu

Schneider Electric Infrastructure March-qtr loss narrows to Rs 11.25 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 22:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Schneider Electric Infrastructure has reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 11.25 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 25.74 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 258.22 crore in the quarter from Rs 231.50 crore in the same period a year ago.

The net loss in the 2020-21 fiscal also narrowed to Rs 1.01 crore from Rs 29.57 crore in 2019-20.

Total income in the fiscal stood at Rs 1,315.65 crore, compared to Rs 1,396.45 crore in FY20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

