U.S. ITC says industry 'materially injured' by Korea, Taiwan, Thailand tire imports

The United States International Trade Commission said on Wednesday that U.S. manufacturers are "materially injured" by imports of passenger vehicle and light truck tires from Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

The ITC said imports of tire products from Vietnam that the U.S. Commerce Department determined are sold in the United States at less than fair value "are negligible and voted to terminate the antidumping duty investigation concerning Vietnam."

The Commerce Department as a result of the order "will issue antidumping duty orders on imports of these products from Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, and a countervailing duty order on imports of these products from Vietnam."

