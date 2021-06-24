Left Menu

EU envoy sees 'plenty of time' to resolve U.S.-EU dispute over steel, aluminum tariffs

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2021 00:48 IST
EU envoy sees 'plenty of time' to resolve U.S.-EU dispute over steel, aluminum tariffs
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  Country:
  • United States

The European Union's top diplomat in Washington said the United States and Europe had enough time to resolve a continuing dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs in coming months, but acknowledged the issue was complex and would take work. Stavros Lambrinidis said he was encouraged by progress made during last week's U.S.-EU summit, and an agreement to suspend tariffs for five years in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies paid to Airbus and Boeing.

He told a virtual trade event that Brussels was continuing to press Washington to safely ease travel restrictions on Europeans entering the United States, and said he hoped the issue could be resolved "very soon."

