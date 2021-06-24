Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. US Securities and Exchange Commission has censured Guggenheim Securities for prohibiting employees from contacting regulators without approval. UK Ministry of Defence's poor practices have resulted in soaring costs and lengthy delays on many military procurement programmes, often even before contracts were signed, according to parliament's spending watchdog.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 05:31 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Brunswick agrees to sell stake to US fund run by Buffett's banker https://on.ft.com/3qlNKvo John McAfee found dead in prison after Spanish extradition ruling https://on.ft.com/3j8oJT6

Guggenheim censured for prohibiting employees from contacting regulators https://on.ft.com/3vRZEyz MoD's poor practices blamed for project cost overruns and delays https://on.ft.com/3wMUAN3

Overview British public relations group Brunswick has agreed to sell a minority stake to a US fund run by Warren Buffett's banker Byron Trott in a deal that values it at about 500 million pounds ($698.35 million) and triggers a 70 million pound payout for its chair Sir Alan Parker.

Software company McAfee Corp's founder John McAfee, was found dead in a Spanish prison cell, the same day the country's high court ruled he should be extradited to the United States on charges of evading millions of dollars in taxes. US Securities and Exchange Commission has censured Guggenheim Securities for prohibiting employees from contacting regulators without approval.

UK Ministry of Defence's poor practices have resulted in soaring costs and lengthy delays on many military procurement programmes, often even before contracts were signed, according to parliament's spending watchdog. ($1 = 0.7160 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India; FDA documents show struggle over approval of new Alzheimer's drug from Biogen and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021