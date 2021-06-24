PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 24
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. US Securities and Exchange Commission has censured Guggenheim Securities for prohibiting employees from contacting regulators without approval. UK Ministry of Defence's poor practices have resulted in soaring costs and lengthy delays on many military procurement programmes, often even before contracts were signed, according to parliament's spending watchdog.
Brunswick agrees to sell stake to US fund run by Buffett's banker https://on.ft.com/3qlNKvo John McAfee found dead in prison after Spanish extradition ruling https://on.ft.com/3j8oJT6
Guggenheim censured for prohibiting employees from contacting regulators https://on.ft.com/3vRZEyz MoD's poor practices blamed for project cost overruns and delays https://on.ft.com/3wMUAN3
Overview British public relations group Brunswick has agreed to sell a minority stake to a US fund run by Warren Buffett's banker Byron Trott in a deal that values it at about 500 million pounds ($698.35 million) and triggers a 70 million pound payout for its chair Sir Alan Parker.
Software company McAfee Corp's founder John McAfee, was found dead in a Spanish prison cell, the same day the country's high court ruled he should be extradited to the United States on charges of evading millions of dollars in taxes. US Securities and Exchange Commission has censured Guggenheim Securities for prohibiting employees from contacting regulators without approval.
UK Ministry of Defence's poor practices have resulted in soaring costs and lengthy delays on many military procurement programmes, often even before contracts were signed, according to parliament's spending watchdog. ($1 = 0.7160 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
