China stocks slip as healthcare firms retreat; Hong Kong up
China shares ticked lower on Thursday, dragged down by losses in the healthcare sector as drugmakers retreated on concerns over a plunge in medicine prices. ** The CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 5,137.37 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,561.01 points.
- Country:
- China
China shares ticked lower on Thursday, dragged down by losses in the healthcare sector as drugmakers retreated on concerns over a plunge in medicine prices.
** The CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 5,137.37 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,561.01 points. ** Leading the declines, the CSI300 healthcare index slumped 2.6% by the midday break after price slumps were shown in the results of the fifth national government-backed drug bulk-buy program.
** Hengrui, Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co Ltd, Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin Co Ltd , Bloomage Biotechnology Corp Ltd declined between 4.1% and 6.8%. ** Average price cut was 56% among the 251 products for 61 types of medicines included in the list of preliminary bid winners, state news agency Xinhua said in a report.
** Investors need to pay more attention to drugmakers' overall strength given a normalised bulk-buy mechanism, TF Securities said in a report, adding that bigger-than-expected price declines would be a risk for firms going forward. ** China's monthly producer price index (PPI) is likely to rise 10% in June, piling pressure on downstream consumers, a senior official of China's banking and insurance watchdog told a forum in Beijing on Thursday.
** On Wednesday, two Federal Reserve officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, just a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell played down rising price pressures. ** The Biden administration ordered a ban on U.S. imports of a key solar panel material from Chinese-based Hoshine Silicon Industry Co over forced labour allegations, said two sources briefed on the matter.
** Hoshine Silicon tumbled 9.9% after the U.S. ban. ** The Hang Seng index added 0.1% to 28,838.96 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.1%, to 10,679.86.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Xinhua
- Jerome Powell
- Federal Reserve
- United States
- China
- Hong Kong
- Beijing
- Hang Seng
- Biden
- U.S.
- Chinese
ALSO READ
Beijing urges U.S. to stop promoting bill aimed at China tech threat
Hong Kong shares end lower as U.S. bill on China tech threat weighs
Deportations of Uyghurs from other countries to China spark fears of Beijing's growing reach
EU considers sending delegation to Hong Kong after electoral law reform
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Canada's new immigration path for Hong Kongers attracts strong interest