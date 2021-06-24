Left Menu

China stocks slip as healthcare firms retreat; Hong Kong up

China shares ticked lower on Thursday, dragged down by losses in the healthcare sector as drugmakers retreated on concerns over a plunge in medicine prices. ** The CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 5,137.37 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,561.01 points.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 10:02 IST
China shares ticked lower on Thursday, dragged down by losses in the healthcare sector as drugmakers retreated on concerns over a plunge in medicine prices.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 5,137.37 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,561.01 points. ** Leading the declines, the CSI300 healthcare index slumped 2.6% by the midday break after price slumps were shown in the results of the fifth national government-backed drug bulk-buy program.

** Hengrui, Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co Ltd, Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin Co Ltd , Bloomage Biotechnology Corp Ltd declined between 4.1% and 6.8%. ** Average price cut was 56% among the 251 products for 61 types of medicines included in the list of preliminary bid winners, state news agency Xinhua said in a report.

** Investors need to pay more attention to drugmakers' overall strength given a normalised bulk-buy mechanism, TF Securities said in a report, adding that bigger-than-expected price declines would be a risk for firms going forward. ** China's monthly producer price index (PPI) is likely to rise 10% in June, piling pressure on downstream consumers, a senior official of China's banking and insurance watchdog told a forum in Beijing on Thursday.

** On Wednesday, two Federal Reserve officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, just a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell played down rising price pressures. ** The Biden administration ordered a ban on U.S. imports of a key solar panel material from Chinese-based Hoshine Silicon Industry Co over forced labour allegations, said two sources briefed on the matter.

** Hoshine Silicon tumbled 9.9% after the U.S. ban. ** The Hang Seng index added 0.1% to 28,838.96 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.1%, to 10,679.86.

