Tanla Platforms Limited Set to Go Global, Platform Business to Propel Growth

Hyderabad, India – Business Wire India • Massive opportunity ahead for Tanla: global CPaaS target addressable market by 2023 expected to be $47 billion.

• Laser focus on customer success and platforms to drive Tanla’s growth.

• Tanla’s robust build-up of cash reserves to be utilised towards strategic bolt-on acquisitions, investments in innovation and product-led growth. • Resource efficiency, equal opportunity, transparency, and compliance are Tanla’s key focus areas as part of its Environment, Social, and Governance commitment.

Tanla Platforms Limited, India’s largest CPaaS provider hosted its Investor & Analyst Day virtually today. The event, attended by more than 2,200 participants, featured presentations by senior executives, who provided updates on the company's vision and platform innovation, customer experience, and financial performance.

With CPaaS being among the leading segments the world over to witness consolidation and capital infusion, Tanla aims to pursue large greenfield opportunities and create a niche for itself in this domain. According to technology research firm Gartner, the global CPaaS target addressable market by 2023 is expected to be $47 billion, which in effect is the market opportunity for Tanla.

Addressing investors, analysts and shareholders, Uday Reddy, Chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited said, “As India’s largest CPaaS provider, Tanla Platforms Limited will continue to drive strong performance and create superior shareholder value to be the defining communication and customer engagement company of the 21st century. Digitalisation is the opportunity of this generation and Tanla is perfectly poised to leverage the opportunities coming its way.” The company’s revenue market share for the year FY’ 20-21 was 42% against a revenue of ₹2,341 crore with the total Indian CPaaS market size for the same period being ₹5,600 crore. Highlighting the company’s vision and product strategy, Uday Reddy said that Tanla would adopt the ‘One Platform’ approach with Wisely, the disruptive CPaaS platform, propelling the growth trajectory overseas. The next generation suite of solutions built on the Wisely platform will service customers across all industries and verticals. The platform’s flexibility and extensibility would be the key differentiator.

“We will invest in global expansion to offer our solutions to existing and new customers and consider bolt-on acquisitions to strengthen our one- platform offering,” Uday Reddy added.

Reflecting on the strength of the enterprise business solutions, Deepak Goyal, the company’s Chief Business Officer highlighted the breadth of Tanla’s customer base and the depth of diverse communication tools that have gained it the reputation of reliability and reach to support enterprises across industries and verticals. As India’s largest CPaaS provider, Tanla commands a leading enterprise revenue market share of 30%. Several use cases were cited to illustrate how Tanla’s marquee customers have been served by powering the customer journey in the digital-first world.

With deep, lasting relationships driving growth and leading to the acquisition of over 1,000 customers in the last five years since FY’16-17, Tanla’s success would be driven by four levers: innovative and unique platforms, domain-led solutions, expanding client footprint, strong growth in the Indian and global market.

The company’s platform business, having shown great promise recently, would drive and bolster its overseas growth plans, Aravind Viswanathan, Tanla’s Chief Financial Officer said in his address. The platform business’ contribution to the company’s gross margins increased to 24% in FY’20-21 from 20% in FY’19-20. The platform business would continue to complement Tanla’s enterprise business to create value for its clients. With Tanla looking to expand its business overseas riding on innovation, the next few years would continue to be commitment towards driving sustainable, predictable, and profitable growth, he said.

The presentation, recording and transcript of the webcast shall be available on the website: www.tanla.com Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) To bring about a holistic focus on ESG, Tanla constituted an ESG council earlier in the year. Environmental sustainability, equal opportunity, diversity and inclusion, skill and community development, and integrity in conduct and transparency across all work are some of the key impact areas Tanla has committed itself to. The company aims to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has set itself a target to plant 25,000 trees in the next two years. A sustainability report later this year would detail all the environmental, social, and governance-related initiatives undertaken.

About Tanla Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE: TANLA; BSE:532790) transforms the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world’s largest CPaaS players, Tanla processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 62% of India’s A2P SMS traffic is processed through its distributed ledger platform-Trubloq, making it the world’s largest Blockchain use case. Tanla touches over a billion lives carrying mission critical messages meeting the needs of the world’s largest customers. Tanla Platforms Limited is headquartered in Hyderabad, India and is expanding its presence globally.

Safe Harbour This document contains “forward-looking” statements, and these statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance, market size and growth opportunities, the calculation of certain of our key financial and operating metrics, plans for future operations, competitive position, technological capabilities, and strategic relationships, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by law. This document contains statistical data, estimates, and forecasts that are based on independent industry publications or other publicly available information, as well as other information based on our internal sources. This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to these estimates. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications and other publicly available information. Accordingly, we make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data nor do we undertake to update such data after the date of this document. By receiving this presentation, you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and our market position and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of our business. Any logos or trademarks (other than Tanla, Karix, Gamooga. Trubloq& Wisely) included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only.

