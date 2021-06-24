Bitwise Celebrates 25 Years of Success Through Collaboration, Innovation, Excellence, and Passion

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Bitwise, a leader in next generation data-driven digital technology solutions, is celebrating 25 years of delivering value-led data-driven digitally enabled transformations for businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, and India.

For the past two and a half decades, Bitwise has partnered with its clients to help them stay competitive by delivering data-driven solutions with a truly differentiated approach and unique perspectives reinforced by global experience. Bitwise's extensive, purpose-driven community of talented technology experts has helped it stay up to date with the changing technology landscape through a vast range of data and digital capabilities. Furthermore, as a value-added solution partner, the company provides its clients with cutting-edge tools, technologies, and frameworks to help them solve their business problems innovatively.

''Bitwise was an entrepreneurial dream that began 25 years ago for all four founders,'' Neelesh Desai, Co-Founder & Chairman of Bitwise, stated, reflecting on the company's founding principles and its history of redefining the data and analytics domain. He added, ''In retrospect, we can proudly state that it has been an extraordinary journey in which we have grown into a leading organization that has established itself as a trusted technology solution partner by delivering unrivalled value through pioneering and cutting-edge technologies.'' ''At Bitwise, we believe that fostering a culture that values belongingness, open-mindedness and mutual respect is critical to achieving the best results for our clients,'' said Seema Desai, Co-Founder of Bitwise. ''This milestone is more than a number for us; it's about the trust that our clients repose on us and the client-centric approach we employ in our everyday business practices,'' she added. ''Some of the earliest Bitwisers are still with us, who helped us build our organizational foundation. We are lucky to work with such a dynamic and brilliant group of individuals, and we owe it to their dedication to our purpose.'' ''A lot has changed within the fast-paced world of technology since we started back in 1996, but our promise to deliver excellence through ownership and integrity has never changed,'' Hema Sakhardande, Bitwise Co-founder & COO, remarked. ''We're commemorating our 25th year of service and contribution to the world of data technology with a renewed focus on accelerated continual improvement.'' Bitwise Co-Founder & President, Salil Sakhardande stated, ''Looking back on our accomplishments over the last quarter-century, we are ambitious and optimistic about the future, as we continue to uphold our strong traditions while creating new growth paths. With a goal of doubling revenues and expanding markets, we have introduced a host of initiatives aimed at achieving growth fulfilment through sustained customer delight — our vouched differentiator. '' Bitwise has recently appointed DhwanitMalani as CEO of Bitwise India and Ankur Gupta as CEO of Bitwise Inc. to spearhead the company's next phase of global growth and expansion.

''By further refining our ability to add holistic value as we move forward, capitalizing on our global experience, and leveraging our values as guiding rails for our growth, we are all set to ramp up our global delivery capabilities, expand our solution portfolio, and enter new markets,'' DhwanitMalani, CEO of Bitwise India, added. ''We'll continue to work towards improving efficiency, with a special emphasis on emerging technologies. We're all looking forward to celebrating this significant milestone and unveiling our new enhanced focus on the quality of workplace culture, engagement and experience for every Bitwiser with a range of immersive and sustained initiatives.'' ''Our company is built on strong fundamentals of business practices and corporate values. I am humbled and proud to build on this foundation and be a part of our growth journey ahead. Congratulations and thanks to all Bitwisers, many of whom have been with us for over two decades,'' said Ankur Gupta, CEO of Bitwise Inc.

To honor its 25th anniversary, Bitwise underlined its commitment to enriching the community by increasing its initiatives through the Bitwise Foundation. The Bitwise Foundation works closely with non-profit partners who help underprivileged communities, promote education and human welfare, and support environmental sustainability. ''We are thrilled that Bitwisers are continuing to actively step up and help support our communities with the same passion with which they serve our clients,'' Seema Desai stated.

Bitwise is looking forward to the future and is excited to continue its pursuit of innovation and quality while providing the greatest possible experience for its customers.

About Bitwise Bitwise is a leading technology solutions provider that leverages data to help businesses solve their complex business problems, unlock actionable insights, and maximize their competitive advantage. Bringing together the industry's finest and most experienced data & digital technology professionals, Bitwise offers unique operational perspectives, global delivery model, breakthrough technology tools & frameworks to consistently optimize value for clients, ensuring reduced time, complexity and cost of data and digital transformation initiatives. Founded in 1996, Bitwise is situated in Pune and Indore in India, with offices in the United States and the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit www.bitwiseglobal.com/in.

