Equinor broke regulations ahead of 2020 methanol fire, regulator says

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 24-06-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 12:47 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Norway's petroleum safety watchdog (PSA) said on Thursday it had identified serious breaches of regulations at an Equinor methanol plant that caught fire last year.

"The PSA's assessment is that the incident had a major accident potential and could have caused serious personal injury or death as well as substantial financial loss," the regulator said in a report.

"The PSA's investigation has identified serious breaches of the regulations," it added.

Also Read: Norway eyes delay to COVID-19 vaccinations

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

