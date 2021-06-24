Herbalife Nutrition pledges over USD 1 mn for COVID-19 relief measures in India

Global direct selling major Herbalife Nutrition on Thursday said it has pledged over USD 1 million (over Rs 7 crore) for COVID-19 relief measures in India.

The company has worked with more than ten states since April 2020, to provide critical COVID aid in the form of ICU ventilators, oxygen concentrators and PPE kits, Herbalife Nutrition said in a statement.

Advertisement

Commenting on the initiative, Herbalife Nutrition Vice President and India Country Head Ajay Khanna said, ''the pandemic is a public health challenge and a humanitarian crisis. We are committed to do everything we can to aid our communities and our nation.'' He further said, ''Herbalife Nutrition continues to provide support through the donation of medical equipment and its work with its partners to strengthen existing infrastructure. The journey to complete recovery can only be made together, and we will play our part in helping all Indians come through this.'' The premier global nutrition company said besides contributing to wider Indian society, it has maintained a continuous commitment towards the wellbeing of its distributors and employees through a series of targeted assistance programmes focused on such things as work-life balance, medical counselling, provisioning of oxygen concentrators and vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)