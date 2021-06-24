Left Menu

Piaggio Vehicles reopens two-wheeler dealerships across India

Piaggio Vehicles reopens two-wheeler dealerships across India
Piaggio Vehicles on Thursday announced the reopening of its two-wheeler dealerships across India, which had shut operations due to a massive increase in the coronavirus infection cases between April and mid-May across the country.

The decision to reopen the dealerships comes following the announcement of the lockdown opening guidelines from authorities, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) said in a release.

PVPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Italian auto major Piaggio Group. Its India product portfolio comprises iconic Vespa, and Aprilia scooters besides small commercial vehicles.

“We have been working together with our dealers in navigating through the second wave of COVID-19. Also keeping in mind the possible anxiety of our customers during the lockdowns we have announced an extension of original equipment warranty and free service that expires during lockdown period,” said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India.

The Piaggio dealerships have now geared up to address all vehicle sales and service requirements with utmost precaution as per lockdown opening guidelines, he added.

The company said that for the well-being of its employees and customers, it has ensured sanitation of its dealerships. Also, specific guidelines such as contactless greetings, using hand sanitisers, maintaining social distancing will also be followed in conducting business.

Customers can visit or call up the dealerships as per local government lockdown guidelines or can book Vespa and Aprilia online as well, it stated.

Consumers can also avail special offers in sales and service of Vespa and Aprilia scooters across all the dealerships, which are operating and test ride these vehicles. PTI IAS ANS ANS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

