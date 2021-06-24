Royal Enfield commits Rs 50 cr aid to support COVID relief activities

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Thursday said it has earmarked Rs 20 crore to support relief and rehabilitation efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rs 20-crore amount is in addition to Rs 50 crore committed last year by Eicher Group to support relief efforts.

Royal Enfield, which is a part of Eicher Motors, noted that in addition to working with state governments and NGOs across Delhi-NCR and Tamil Nadu, the earmarked amount is being distributed under various areas, including building sustainable medical support.

The company in association with Ekam Foundation has commissioned an Oxygen Manifold plant at Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, the niche bike maker said in a statement.

Royal Enfield is also enabling access to oxygen generators for six government hospitals in Tamil Nadu, it added.

The company is also procuring and supplying critical care equipment to six government and two charitable hospitals and 30 public healthcare centres in Tamil Nadu, the company said.

Royal Enfield has three manufacturing plants in the state.

The company said it is also supporting livelihoods and aid in remote regions.

The bike maker has helped over 39,000 families pan India with access to essential commodities since last year, it added.

Royal Enfield has also made a contribution of Rs 2 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. A division of Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield operates through 1,025 large format dealerships and 1,031 studio stores in all major cities and towns in India and exports to over 60 countries around the globe.

