Reliance raised Rs 3.24 lakh cr capital through equity sale, rights issue, asset monetisation: Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd has raised a record Rs 3.24 lakh crore in capital from stake sale in units, rights issue and asset monetisation, its chairman Mukesh Ambani said Thursday.Addressing shareholders, he said the company raised Rs 3,24,432 crore capital through the sale of stake in digital unit Jio Platforms and retail venture, rights issue and asset monetisation. RIL raised USD 44.4 billion largest-ever capital raise by any company in a year globally.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 15:01 IST
Addressing shareholders, he said the company raised Rs 3,24,432 crore capital through the sale of stake in digital unit Jio Platforms and retail venture, rights issue and asset monetisation. ''RIL raised USD 44.4 billion – largest-ever capital raise by any company in a year globally. This capital raise is a strong vote of confidence by global investors in India's growth potential,'' he said.

