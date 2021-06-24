Reliance raised Rs 3.24 lakh cr capital through equity sale, rights issue, asset monetisation: Ambani
Reliance Industries Ltd has raised a record Rs 3.24 lakh crore in capital from stake sale in units, rights issue and asset monetisation, its chairman Mukesh Ambani said Thursday.Addressing shareholders, he said the company raised Rs 3,24,432 crore capital through the sale of stake in digital unit Jio Platforms and retail venture, rights issue and asset monetisation. RIL raised USD 44.4 billion largest-ever capital raise by any company in a year globally.
- Country:
- India
Reliance Industries Ltd has raised a record Rs 3.24 lakh crore in capital from stake sale in units, rights issue and asset monetisation, its chairman Mukesh Ambani said Thursday.
Addressing shareholders, he said the company raised Rs 3,24,432 crore capital through the sale of stake in digital unit Jio Platforms and retail venture, rights issue and asset monetisation. ''RIL raised USD 44.4 billion – largest-ever capital raise by any company in a year globally. This capital raise is a strong vote of confidence by global investors in India's growth potential,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Reliance Industries Ltd
- Jio Platforms
- digital
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-As AI-based loan apps boom in India, some borrowers miss out
India strategic ally, needs US help in fighting Covid, say lawmakers.
Indian-American student wins prestigious award for developing eco-friendly foam alternative
India records 92,596 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours
Indian-Americans regularly encounter discrimination: Survey