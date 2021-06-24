Mahindra Finance raises Rs 225 cr by issuing bonds

Mahindra Finance on Thursday announced raising up to Rs 225 crore by issuing bonds.

A meeting of the duly authorised committee was held on June 24, 2021, approving the allotment of 2,250 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 225 crore, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) said in a regulatory filing.

The date of allotment of bonds is June 24, 2021 and they are set to mature on June 24, 2026, The five-year tenure bonds carry coupon rate of 6.35 per cent per annum.

Mahindra Finance stock traded 0.61 per cent lower at Rs 155.60 apiece on the BSE.

