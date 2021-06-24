Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 15:16 IST
Mahindra Finance raises Rs 225 cr by issuing bonds
Image Credit: Twitter(@Mahindrafin)
Mahindra Finance on Thursday announced raising up to Rs 225 crore by issuing bonds.

A meeting of the duly authorised committee was held on June 24, 2021, approving the allotment of 2,250 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 225 crore, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) said in a regulatory filing.

The date of allotment of bonds is June 24, 2021 and they are set to mature on June 24, 2026, The five-year tenure bonds carry coupon rate of 6.35 per cent per annum.

Mahindra Finance stock traded 0.61 per cent lower at Rs 155.60 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

