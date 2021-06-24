Left Menu

Gold falls Rs 93; silver gains Rs 99

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 15:35 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Gold in the national capital on Thursday dipped by Rs 93 to Rs 46,283 per 10 grams amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,376 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, gained Rs 99 to Rs 66,789 per kg, from Rs 66,690 per kg in the previous trade.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, ''Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were down by Rs 93 reflecting overnight weakness in COMEX (New York-based commodity exchange) gold prices and rupee appreciation.'' The Indian rupee inched 9 paise higher to 74.18 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally higher at USD 1,780 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.96 per ounce.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Vice-President (Commodities Research) Navneet Damani said, ''Gold prices continue to trade in a range amid volatility in US yields and dollar.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

