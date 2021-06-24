Left Menu

UP: Five jump off moving train, 1 dead

PTI | Jhansi | Updated: 24-06-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:11 IST
UP: Five jump off moving train, 1 dead
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Panicked over boarding the wrong train, five people jumped off a moving train in Jhansi district which killed one of them while four others were injured, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased, Ajay Kumar (35), a resident of Devkali village in Gorakhpur, had come to Jhansi along with his brother Vijay, uncle Jagmohan and his companions Sandeep and Sanjay to go to Andhra Pradesh, Government Railway Police sources said.

At around 12.30 am on Wednesday, they all boarded the Delhi-bound Andhra Pradesh Express believing it to be a train to Andhra Pradesh. But when they realised it was going to New Delhi, they panicked and jumped from the moving train, sources said.

While Ajay died on the spot after coming under the train, others were injured and have been hospitalised where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021