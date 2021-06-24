UP: Five jump off moving train, 1 dead

Panicked over boarding the wrong train, five people jumped off a moving train in Jhansi district which killed one of them while four others were injured, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased, Ajay Kumar (35), a resident of Devkali village in Gorakhpur, had come to Jhansi along with his brother Vijay, uncle Jagmohan and his companions Sandeep and Sanjay to go to Andhra Pradesh, Government Railway Police sources said.

At around 12.30 am on Wednesday, they all boarded the Delhi-bound Andhra Pradesh Express believing it to be a train to Andhra Pradesh. But when they realised it was going to New Delhi, they panicked and jumped from the moving train, sources said.

While Ajay died on the spot after coming under the train, others were injured and have been hospitalised where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical, they added.

