INS Shardul brings medical oxygen supplies from Gulf to Mumbai port

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:13 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Indian naval ship Shardul, carrying 7,640 filled oxygen cylinders, two ISO containers with 21 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen each and 15 oxygen concentrators from Kuwait and Qatar, arrived at Mumbai port on Thursday.

The ship was deployed for transportation of liquid medical oxygen from Gulf countries.

The deployment was undertaken as part of Operation Samudra Setu II, launched by the Indian Navy in support of the national effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a Navy release here said. As part of operation Samudra Setu II, the Navy has deployed its frontline warships for transporting medical oxygen and associated medical equipment from various countries amid the pandemic.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

