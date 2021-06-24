Merck and Nigeria First Lady launch 6 awards to break infertility stigma

Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with H.E. Dr Mrs AISHA MUHAMMADU BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria and Ambassador of 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother' announced 6 awards across media, music, film making and fashion fraternity with the aim to raise awareness about breaking the infertility stigma, supporting girl education and following best practices amidst the second and third wave of coronavirus. The awards have been announced in Nigeria and the rest of Africa in partnership with African First Ladies.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother' emphasized, "I am very proud to present our 6 awards in partnership with my dear sister, H.E. Dr Mrs AISHA MUHAMMADU BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria and Ambassador of 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother'. I strongly believe that media and art can play a significant role in raising awareness about sensitive topics. One of the great challenges today is that we often feel untouched by the problems of others, even when we can easily do something to help. Giving people access to data most often leaves them feeling overwhelmed and disconnected, not empowered and poised for action. This is where art and media can make a difference especially in Nigeria which is considered as a leading country in medua coverage, art and fashion".

H.E. Dr Mrs AISHA MUHAMMADU BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria and Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother said, "After the huge success of the first editions of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards and "Stay at Home" Media Recognition Awards 2020, I am very happy to launch 2021 edition of Merck Foundation awards. Through these awards we would like to encourage our media, fashion, film making and music fraternity to raise awareness on the important topics of breaking the stigma around infertility, underscoring the importance of girls' education and women empowerment at all levels. I also appreciate the Coronavirus theme-based awards strategized by Merck Foundation during this second and third wave of coronavirus as this will help in raising awareness about continuing the best practices and also show support to our frontline workers in the country".

The awards winners of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" Africa Media Recognition Awards 2020 are:

Online Category

Martins Ifijeh, ThisDay Newspapers, First Position

Chinedu Asadu, Cable Newspaper Limited, Second Position

Print Media Category

Chioma Obinna, Vanguard Media Limited, First Position

RADIO CATEGORY

Abubakar Sulaiman, Sawaba FM 104.9 Hadejia, First Position

The awards winners of "Stay at Home" Media Recognition Awards 2020 awards are:

Online Category

Ishioma Emi Mary – Ventures Africa, First PositionEbere Agozie – GFH News, First Position

Odimegwu Onwumere – The Nigerian Voice, Second Position

Print Media Category

Ojoma Akor – Daily Trust, First Position

Multimedia Category

Aneta Felix – TV360 Nigeria, First Position

RADIO CATEGORY

Ekene Odigwe - Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (Coalcity FM), First Position

The Awards launched are:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother": Media representatives are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about Infertility Prevention, Breaking Infertility stigma, and Empowering Girls and Women through Education.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here (bit.ly/2SFScsN) to view more details.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2021: All African Filmmakers and Students are invited to create and share a FILM or a DOCUDRAMA to deliver strong and influential messages to break Infertility stigma, and /or Empowering Girls and Women through Education and at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here (bit.ly/3xD7soU) to view more details.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2021: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about Infertility Prevention, Breaking Infertility stigma, and/or Empowering Girls and Women through Education.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here (bit.ly/2Sha256) to view more details.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2021: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to Empower Girls and Women through Education and at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here (bit.ly/3wX6tAh) to view more details.

5. Merck Foundation "Mask Up With Care" Media Recognition Awards 2021: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness on how to adapt best protection measures such as wearing your masks to show you care and love your family & community; to encourage your community to choose to vaccinate when it is available and to sensitize them to support healthcare workers who are at the forefront of COVID 19 pandemic.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2021. Click here (bit.ly/3vL7UQP) to view more details.

6. Merck Foundation "Make Your Own Mask" Fashion Awards 2021: All African Fashion Designers and Students are invited to create and share designs of masks and other clothing items that carry messages to encourage people to wear masks to show they care and at the same time make it creative and fun!

Submission deadline: 30th September 2021. Click here (bit.ly/3xBcaDB) to view more details.

Entries for all the awards to be submitted via email to submit@merck-foundation.com

Sending multiple applications will increase the chances of winning the award.

In partnership with Nigeria First Lady, H.E. Dr Mrs AISHA MUHAMMADU BUHARI, Merck Foundation has provided Scholarships of one-year diploma and two-year master degree for 22 Nigerian doctors in many underserved and critical specialities such as; Diabetes, Endocrinology, Cardiovascular, Fertility & Embryology, Reproductive & Sexual Health, Respiratory, Acute and Critical Care, with the aim to build healthcare capacity and transform the patient care landscape of Nigeria.

(With Inputs from APO)