Bank of England keeps rates and size of bond-buying plan on hold
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:31 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Bank of England kept the size of its stimulus program unchanged and left its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1% on Thursday.
Economists taking part in a Reuters poll had expected no policy changes by the BoE as it waits to see if a post-lockdown jump in inflation proves transitory and whether unemployment rises when the government scales back its job-protection scheme.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Bank of England
Advertisement