Imerys expands its presence in India by opening a new plant dedicated to the refractory and infrastructure markets

• Imerys has invested Rs. 350 crores in a new calcium aluminate plant in Vizag, in Andhra Pradesh.

• The plant has been commissioned remotely from Europe, thanks to Industry 4.0 technology • Production to focus on specialty calcium aluminate binders, SECAR®68V and SECAR®70V, specifically designed for optimal performance in Indian conditions.

VIZAG, India, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imerys announces the launch of commercial sales out of its new calcium aluminate plant in Vizag, in Andhra Pradesh The Group invested Rs. 350 crores in this new facility, which expands the Group's presence in the country and enables it to serve domestic customers with solutions adapted to their local needs.

From its new plant, Imerys will supply the refractory as well as the construction market with SECAR®70V, a calcium aluminate binder with controlled chemistry and optimised mineralogy for conventional castable applications, and SECAR® 68V, a calcium aluminate binder dedicated to growing demand in low-cement castables. These products have been developed by Imerys scientists to meet the specific needs of the Indian refractory and construction industries and adapted to the climate of the sub-continent.

''Our Vizag plant helps Imerys to be closer to our customers, in addition to subscribing to the 'Make in India' drive by the Government of India to promote self-sufficiency and save foreign exchange through import substitution,'' said Segi P. Idicula, Director of Imerys Vizag.

The plant will also serve as a distribution center of imported ready-to-use mortars and bentonite solutions to serve the fast-growing infrastructure sector, in particular for applications such as waste water, tunneling and civil engineering in general. The company has hired 100 people from local communities, who have been trained gradually as the commissioning of the plant was progressing. Imerys India today employs 800 people, located in 16 industrial sites and 8 sales offices. In addition to the production of calcium aluminate binders, the Group produces specialty solutions for ceramics, plastics, polymers and refractory products.

''The opening of this new plant is a major milestone for Imerys. It is another proof that the Group continues to invest in growing markets and geographies. The fully remote commissioning, caused by the perduring pandemic, has been an incredible achievement. Our local teams have been simply great,'' commented Alessandro DAZZA, Imerys Chief Executive Officer.

About Imerys The world leader in mineral-based specialty solutions for industry, with €3.8 billion revenue and 16,400 employees in 2020, Imerys delivers high value-added, functional solutions to diversified set of industrial sectors, from processing industries to consumer goods. The Group draws on its knowledge of applications, technological expertise and its material science know-how to deliver solutions based on beneficiation of its mineral resources, synthetic minerals and formulations. These contribute essential properties to customers' products and performance, including refractoriness, hardness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, filtration, absorption and repellency. Imerys is determined to develop responsibly, in particular by fostering the emergence of environmentally friendly products and processes.

