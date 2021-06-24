Left Menu

Vijayaraman Subramanian is new Verizon India MD

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-06-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:43 IST
Vijayaraman Subramanian is new Verizon India MD
Chennai, Jun 24 (PTI): US telecom major Verizon has appointed Vijayaraman Subramanian as vice president and managing director of Verizon India, the company said on Thursday.

Subramanian succeeds Kalyani Sekar who has moved to the United States to take on a global leadership role within the organisation, a company statement said here.

In his new role, Subramanian would play a key role in spearheading the company as a strategic development centre, an emerging innovation hub and drive cutting edge capabilities to boost technologies like 5G for Verizon.

Prior to taking up the new role, Subramanian was the interim-head of Verizon India, and had also been integral to organisation-wide initiatives like talent transformation, driving innovation through intrapreneurship and engaging with external ecosystems including start-ups and academics.

Verizon India has over 6,000 employees and operates out of Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the statement added.PTI VIJ BN BALA BALA

