Mahindra and Mahindra Ranked No. 2 on '2021 India's Best Companies to Work For' List by Great Place to Work Institute

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. one of India's largest automotive companies and World's largest tractor company by volume, announced today that it has been ranked No.2 in "India's Best Companies To Work For 2021" by the Great Place to Work Institute®. What makes Mahindra and Mahindra Auto and Farm Equipment sector an organization that is one of India's Best Companies to Work for - according to the GPTW® Institute Certificate citation - is inspiring trust among the employees, instilling pride in them, creating an environment that promotes camaraderie and fairness, and delivering a great workplace experience for all the employees. Commenting on leading the list, Rajesh Jejurikar - Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, M&M Ltd. said, "Mahindra is honored to be consistently ranked as one of 'India's Best Companies to Work for' for over a decade now.

In difficult challenging times that the pandemic has posed, being ranked at a number 2 position is a monumental achievement. It is possible because of our associates who give their best every day. It is also a strong testament of our 'People First' philosophy, a key driver for our signature 'Mahindra experience' that makes us a high-performance and high culture organization." In 2021, 850 organizations across several industries representing 24 lakhs employee voices across India were evaluated by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The Institute's methodology is considered the 'Gold Standard' for defining great workplaces across business, academia, and government organizations.

The list recognises workplaces with high performance and high culture people and management policies and practices that is based on employee experiences survey results. Log onto GPTW® website to know more about this year's winners. About Mahindra Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

