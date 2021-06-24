Austria calls for EU summit with Russia
Austria on Thursday welcomed a proposal by Germany and France to seek a European Union summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.
"I am very glad to finally see movement towards dialogue with Russia," Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on arriving to an EU summit in Brussels.
"We are geographically closer to Russia than the U.S., we cannot just stand by and watch the dialogue between the U.S. and Russia, while many issues such as Ukraine affect us more than the U.S."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
