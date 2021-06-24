Left Menu

Ten Kenyan troops killed in military helicopter crash

At least 10 Kenyan soldiers were killed on Thursday when a helicopter carrying them crashed while landing near the capital Nairobi, the military and local media said. The Kenya Air Force Mi 171 E helicopter crashed at around 9 a.m. (0600 GMT) in the county of Kajiado, the military said in a statement.

Updated: 24-06-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 17:17 IST
  Kenya

At least 10 Kenyan soldiers were killed on Thursday when a helicopter carrying them crashed while landing near the capital Nairobi, the military and local media said.

The Kenya Air Force Mi 171 E helicopter crashed at around 9 a.m. (0600 GMT) in the county of Kajiado, the military said in a statement. At least 10 of the troops were killed and another 13 injured, domestic media reported, citing a government administrator in the area. Those who were injured were airlifted to the military hospital in Nairobi for treatment, the military said, adding that air accident investigators were at the scene of the crash.

The soldiers aboard were on a training mission, officials said.

