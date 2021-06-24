Left Menu

Sneaker marketplace GOAT Group valued at $3.7 bln in latest funding round

GOAT Group, an online sneaker marketplace, said on Thursday it had raised $195 million in a late-stage funding round that more than doubled its valuation to $3.7 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 17:30 IST
Sneaker marketplace GOAT Group valued at $3.7 bln in latest funding round
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

GOAT Group, an online sneaker marketplace, said on Thursday it had raised $195 million in a late-stage funding round that more than doubled its valuation to $3.7 billion. The financing was led by Park West Asset Management, funds and accounts advised by T Rowe Price Associates Inc, Franklin Templeton, Adage Capital Management and Ulysses Management.

Founded in 2015, GOAT was valued at $1.8 billion in a prior funding round in September last year. It posted gross merchandise value, which represents the total volume of goods sold, of $2 billion over the past year as sales of sneakers and apparel surged.

GOAT delivers to more than 30 million customers across 170 countries, and its competitors include eBay Inc and StockX. The company plans to use the proceeds from the fundraise to grow its sneaker business, along with its apparel and accessories units.

It also intends to expand into countries such as China, Japan and Singapore and to have 13 facilities worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021