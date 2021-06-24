Daimler equips BharatBenz buses with COVID-prevention features

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Thursday said it has launched features across its BharatBenz bus range to ensure safe public transport amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has rolled out 'BSafe' features, which include hands-free doors, sanitisers and temperature sensors, for its BharatBenz bus fleet to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Daimler Bus India Head Karl-Alexander Seidel said in a statement, ''In response to the need of the hour, our BharatBenz Bus fleet offers innovative solutions to mitigate virus transmission. These vehicles address people's apprehensions towards public transport by offering reassuring features in line with COVID-19 safety and hygiene protocols.'' By equipping products with the 'BSafe' features, the company aims to revive the demand for passenger buses in India, he added.

To ensure minimal surface contact, the new bus comes equipped with a pneumatic door as well as a hands-free temperature sensor and foot-operated trash can.

In case of a passenger boarding with a temperature over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, an alert will be sent to the driver and a buzzer will sound, the company said.

The bus entrance has also been furnished with disinfectant mats to clean viruses and dirt off the feet of the onboarding passengers, it added.

The new BharatBenz buses come with two seat cover options: one is an infection-proof cover that retains its anti-virus and anti-bacterial protection for up to 20 washes. The second is an easy-to-use disposable cover for passengers who want to avoid sitting on seats previously occupied and prefer a one-time use seat cover, the company said. Furthermore, the bus comes with a UV-Filter and air circulation kit, it added.

To help ensure the safety of the driver, a glass partition has been integrated between the driver's cabin and the passenger cabin, the company said.

