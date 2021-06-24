Left Menu

Ceat launches new tyre range for compact SUVs

We saw the potential and the need to cater to this segment with a specialised tyre range, that provides an optimum combination of comfort and performance, Ceat Tyres CMO Amit Tolani said.The SecuraDrive range would initially be available exclusively at all Ceat Shoppes and subsequently, at dealers in key markets across the country, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 17:57 IST
Ceat launches new tyre range for compact SUVs
  • Country:
  • India

Tyre maker Ceat on Thursday said it has launched a new range for compact SUVs.

SecuraDrive range would cater to the fast-growing compact SUV segment, Ceat Tyres said in a statement.

The new range of tyres offers numerous benefits like precise steering control and cornering stability, it added.

The tyres offer superior braking, low in-cabin noise and a comfortable drive, the tyre maker said.

“The compact SUV segment has seen exceptional growth of over 50 per cent in the last five years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent in the next 3-4 years. We saw the potential and the need to cater to this segment with a specialised tyre range, that provides an optimum combination of comfort and performance,'' Ceat Tyres CMO Amit Tolani said.

The SecuraDrive range would initially be available exclusively at all Ceat Shoppes and subsequently, at dealers in key markets across the country, the company said. The tyres would be available in five sizes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021