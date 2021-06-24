Ceat launches new tyre range for compact SUVs

Tyre maker Ceat on Thursday said it has launched a new range for compact SUVs.

SecuraDrive range would cater to the fast-growing compact SUV segment, Ceat Tyres said in a statement.

Advertisement

The new range of tyres offers numerous benefits like precise steering control and cornering stability, it added.

The tyres offer superior braking, low in-cabin noise and a comfortable drive, the tyre maker said.

“The compact SUV segment has seen exceptional growth of over 50 per cent in the last five years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent in the next 3-4 years. We saw the potential and the need to cater to this segment with a specialised tyre range, that provides an optimum combination of comfort and performance,'' Ceat Tyres CMO Amit Tolani said.

The SecuraDrive range would initially be available exclusively at all Ceat Shoppes and subsequently, at dealers in key markets across the country, the company said. The tyres would be available in five sizes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)