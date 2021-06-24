Bring Home the Latest Mi TV on EMIs Starting Rs. 1,250 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Take entertainment a notch higher with the latest Mi TVs. Get it on No Cost EMIs and avail zero down payment on the EMI Store Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering No Cost EMI deals on a wide range of Mi TVs. Known for its high-end TV models in the industry, Mi TV is now available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,250 on the EMI Store. Priced at Rs. 14,999, the Mi TV 32 inch model in particular is a best-seller due to its impressive features at an affordable price. The Mi TV has a 1366 x 768 pixel screen and runs on Google’s Android TV operating system. The TV supports Google Assistant, Chromecast and all the popular OTT platforms. Customers can browse from a wide range of Mi TVs on the EMI Store and purchase online on No Cost EMIs. The Mi TV 32 inch is available on zero down payment and customers can even get it home delivered within the same day. Some of the best Mi TVs currently available on the EMI Store are: 1. Mi TV 32 Inch Full HD LED on EMIs starting Rs. 1,250 2. Mi TV 43 inch Full HD LED on EMIs starting Rs. 2,167 3. Mi TV 50 inch Ultra HD LED on EMIs starting Rs. 3,273 4. Mi TV 55 inch Ultra HD LED on EMIs starting Rs. Rs. 5,375 Those living in cities like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Thane, Surat can buy Mi TV online on the EMI Store. One can buy Mi TV online and easily repay over convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months. Shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is an easy 4-step process: 1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using registered mobile number.

2. Choose the Mi TV to be purchased and select the preferable EMI tenor. Proceed to checkout.

Advertisement

3. Add shipping address and click on ‘Generate OTP’. Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on submit.

4. A confirmation of purchase will be sent to registered mobile number, and the ordered TV will be home delivered. *Terms and Conditions apply About Finserv MARKETS Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.inor download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)