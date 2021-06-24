Raj Bhawans in J-K to come under CCTV surveillance

The Raj Bhawan complexes in Jammu and Srinagar are set to come under CCTV surveillance after the J-K police floated a tender for the supply, installation and commissioning of the security system at the twin capital cities. The officials said this is being done as an enhanced security measure.

"… e-tenders are hereby invited from original manufacturers or their authorised dealers to quote against this tender for supply, installation and commissioning of CCTV surveillance system at Raj Bhawan Jammu and Srinagar (capital cities)," the notice inviting tender (NIT) floated by J&K police headquarters said.

Advertisement

The Raj Bhawan operates from Srinagar during summer season and shifts its operation in the winter season to Jammu as per century-old biannual 'darbar move' practice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)