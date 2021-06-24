Left Menu

Nafed opens 1st grocery store in Gurugram; plans 200 more across India by March next yr

Agri coopertive Nafed on Thursday opened its first grocery store Nafed Bazaar in Gurugram and said it plans to open 200 more stores under franchise model by the end of this fiscal.The store, in collaboration with Tirupati Cooperative, was inaugurated by Nafed Chairman Bijender Singh along with Chander Pal Singh, Chairman, Krishak Bharti Limited Kribhco.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Agri coopertive Nafed on Thursday opened its first grocery store 'Nafed Bazaar' in Gurugram and said it plans to open 200 more stores under franchise model by the end of this fiscal.

The store, in collaboration with Tirupati Cooperative, was inaugurated by Nafed Chairman Bijender Singh along with Chander Pal Singh, Chairman, Krishak Bharti Limited (Kribhco). Mrinalini Shrivastava, Commissioner Investment, Sikkim Government, was also present on the occasion.

Nafed has a network of more than 20 grocery stores and this is the first store in collaboration with Tirupati Cooperative in Gurugram, Haryana. ''NAFED plans to open about 200 more stores under the franchise model under the same name 'Nafed Bazaar' by the end of this financial year in various parts of the country,'' Nafed chairman Bijender Singh said in a statement. Nafed has drawn up plans to set up retail grocery outlets under a franchisee model. The cooperative initially would focus in Delhi and adjoining towns, where it already has a developed supply chain, and later move to other cities, he said.

Nafed eventually aims to expand across the country. The objective of the store is to increase farmers income and get farm produce directly for retail, he added. Nafed owns ten retail outlets in Delhi and two in Shimla. It is also into institutional sales of grocery products to hospitals, hotels and government departments. Tirupati Cooperative President Shilpi Arora said the grocery store in Gurugram is an initiative of women cooperative society in Uttarakhand. It is a pilot store of Nafed and Tirupati cooperative and nine more stores will be opened in various parts of India.

She said most of the staff to be employed for the store would be women or differently abled people.

