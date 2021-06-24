Left Menu

Maha: 3 killed, one injured in tractor-motorcycle collision on highway

Three persons were killed and a nine-year-old girl injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a tractor on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway on Thursday, police said.The accident took place near Vashind-Khativali village on the highway in the morning, in which three of the occupants of the two-wheeler died on the spot, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 18:38 IST
The accident took place near Vashind-Khativali village on the highway in the morning, in which three of the occupants of the two-wheeler died on the spot, an official said. While the bodies of the deceased had been sent for post-mortem to a government hospital in Shahapur, the injured girl was rushed to the hospital in Mumbai for treatment, the official said. The tractor, which was heading towards Nashik, collided with the two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction, he said. The Vashind police have arrested the tractor driver Lallan Rai and an offence has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

