Left Menu

Verizon names Vijayaraman Subramanian as VP, MD for India

In his new role, Subramanian will lead Verizon India and play a key role in spearheading and evolving the company as a strategic development centre, a statement said.He takes over from Kalyani Sekar, who moved to the US to take on a global leadership role within the organisation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 18:40 IST
Verizon names Vijayaraman Subramanian as VP, MD for India
  • Country:
  • India

Verizon India on Thursday said it has named Vijayaraman Subramanian as its Vice President and Managing Director. In his new role, Subramanian will lead Verizon India and play a key role in spearheading and evolving the company as a strategic development centre, a statement said.

He takes over from Kalyani Sekar, who moved to the US to take on a global leadership role within the organisation. Verizon India (Verizon Data Services India) is part of the global telecom major Verizon and works on varied systems, applications and initiatives to help deliver digital experiences for customers and businesses.

As an innovation hub, Verizon India plays a critical role in the development of new technologies as well as the day-to-day operation of Verizon's business. Established in June 2001, Verizon India has about 6,000 people in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Subramanian, who has been with Verizon India since its inception in 2001, has led multiple business teams and played a significant role in driving comprehensive solutions for Verizon's network and technology needs, the statement said.

Prior to this new role, he was the Interim head for Verizon India and has been integral to organisation-wide initiatives like talent transformation, driving innovation through intrapreneurship and engaging with the external ecosystem, including startups and academia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021