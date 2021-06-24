Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open at record levels as jobless claims ease

Updated: 24-06-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 19:04 IST
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at all-time highs on Thursday, boosted by shares of Tesla and other top-shelf technology firms as data showing fewer weekly jobless claims pointed to a steady recovery in the labor market.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.13 points, or 0.36%, at 4,256.97, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 85.5 points, or 0.60%, to 14357.265 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.67 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 33,933.91.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

