Yediyurappa inspects suburban rail project in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 19:33 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday inspected the progress of the ambitious suburban railway project here.

The CM travelled from Bengaluru Cantonment to Heelalige in an inspection car to review the project as well as the doubling of the railway line.

Later, speaking to reporters he said the suburban railway project would make travelling in the city and its suburbs, including to the international airport easier.

''It will also help reduce traffic congestion in the city.

Similarly, the railway doubling project will help in the operation of more trains from Bengaluru,'' he said.

Yediyurappa said the Bengaluru suburban railway project is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 15,767 crore.

The expenditure would be borne by the state, Centre and external funding at a ratio of 20:20:60, the Chief Minister noted.

The state government has released Rs 400 crores for the project in 2020-21.

He explained that the project is being executed by K- RIDE, the Joint Venture of Government of Karnataka and Ministry of Railways.

According to officials, the suburban project comprises four corridors with a route length of 148 kms.

The routes are Bengaluru City Railway Station to Devanahalli (41.40 Km), Byappanahalli to Chikkabanavara (covering a distance of 25 Km), Kengeri to Whitefield (35.52 Km); and Heelalige (Chandapura) to Rajankunte (46.24 Km).

The single line between Yeshwantpur to Channasandra section and Byappanahalli to Hosur was a major constraint for operating more trains from Bengaluru to its outskirts, they said.

Therefore these two railway line doubling projects were sanctioned in 2018-19 with 50-50 cost sharing between Government of Karnataka and Ministry of Railways.

