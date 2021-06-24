Left Menu

SBI launches Aarogyam healthcare business loan

To provide enhanced support to the healthcare sector amid the pandemic, State Bank of India SBI has launched the Aarogyam healthcare business loan.Under this new product, entire healthcare ecosystem such as hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centres, pathology labs, manufacturers, suppliers, importers, logistic firms engaged in critical healthcare supply can avail of loans up to Rs 100 crore as per the geographic location repayable in 10 years, SBI said in a statement.The Aarogyam loan can be availed either as term loan to support expansionmodernisation or as working capital facilities such as cash credit, bank guaranteeletter of credit, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 19:48 IST
SBI launches Aarogyam healthcare business loan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To provide enhanced support to the healthcare sector amid the pandemic, State Bank of India (SBI) has launched the Aarogyam healthcare business loan.

Under this new product, entire healthcare ecosystem such as hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centres, pathology labs, manufacturers, suppliers, importers, logistic firms engaged in critical healthcare supply can avail of loans up to Rs 100 crore (as per the geographic location) repayable in 10 years, SBI said in a statement.

The Aarogyam loan can be availed either as term loan to support expansion/modernisation or as working capital facilities such as cash credit, bank guarantee/letter of credit, it said. In metro centres loans under Aarogyam can be availed up to Rs 100 crore, Tier I & Urban centres up to Rs 20 crore and in Tier II to Tier VI centres upto Rs 10 crore, it said.

The beneficiary units/borrowing Companies availing loan of up to Rs 2 crore will not be required to offer any collateral or security to the bank as this will be covered under the guarantee scheme of Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), it said.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said, ''We believe this special loan product will provide the much needed financial support to enable expansion/modernisation of existing facilities and also creation of new facilities. With Aarogyam Healthcare Business Loan, our endeavour is towards strengthening the healthcare infrastructure across the entire country." Aarogyam Healthcare business loan will be eligible under the COVID loan book being created by banks announced by RBI as part of COVID relief measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021