Afghan man held with Rs 10 lakh worth foreign currency at IGI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 20:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A traveller from Afghanistan has been apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport for carrying about Rs 10 lakh worth Saudi Riyals and US dollars in an alleged unauthorised manner, a senior official said on Thursday.

Hilal Ahmed Qayomi, bound for Kabul onboard a Kam Air flight, was intercepted at the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday when he was undergoing security checks, he said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel found the Afghani passenger doubtful and segregated him for a deep search following which 33,000 Saudi Riyals and USD 4,800, worth a total about Rs 10 lakh, was recovered from his baggage, the official said.

''On enquiry, he could not produce any valid document,'' a CISF spokesperson said.

The passenger was handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation, he said.

Last week, in a similar fashion, an Afghanistan man bound for Kabul was held at the airport for carrying Rs 10 lakh worth Saudi Riyals in his baggage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

