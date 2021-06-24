Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to visit CSL on Friday to review progress of indigenous aircraft carrier

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 24-06-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 20:11 IST
Rajnath Singh to visit CSL on Friday to review progress of indigenous aircraft carrier
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Cochin Shipyard Limited on Friday to review the progress of the construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier(IAC) there, a defence release said here.

The Carrier will be christened INS Vikrant on commissioning.

Singh arrived at the Southern Naval Command here on Thursday evening on his maiden visit to the Command, the release said.

He was accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff., Admiral Karambir Singh.

They were received by Vice Admiral A K Chawla, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

After reviewing the progress of the IAC construction, Singh will visit a few important training establishments of the Southern Naval Command and will be briefed on important ongoing training and operational activities being undertaken by the Command.

''Singh will also be briefed on the COVID-19 innovations and the indigenisation efforts of the Indian Navy, as also the aid provided to the civil administration in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic'', it said.

He will leave for New Delhi on Friday evening.

PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021