Left Menu

SPO killed, forest guard injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K’s Doda

PTI | Bhadarwah | Updated: 24-06-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 20:44 IST
SPO killed, forest guard injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K’s Doda
  • Country:
  • India

A special police officer (SPO) was killed and a forest guard seriously injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, officials said.

Superintendent of Police, Bhadarwah, Abdul Qayoom said a Swift car was on its way to Gandoh from Bhatyas when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a curve and fell into gorge at Shoran Morh, they said.

''Police, SSB personnel and locals immediately rushed to the spot and shifted both to sub-district hospital at Gandoh, where doctors declared one of them as brought dead while another seriously injured person was shifted to GMC hospital in Doda for treatment,'' he said.

The deceased has been identified as SPO Ashok Kumar posted at SPP Malikpora, while the injured has been identified as forest guard Mohd Ashraf of Bhadarwah, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021